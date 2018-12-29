Brunson will return to a reserve role for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Brunson has started nine of the previous 10 games at point guard while Dennis Smith Jr. (wrist) has been sidelined. He has provided very modest production in his starting opportunities to the tune of 10.2 points 2.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. His workload figures to be significantly reduced going forward with Smith healthy again.