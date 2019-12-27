Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Coming off bench Thursday
Brunson will come off the bench Thursday against the Spurs.
With Luka Doncic (ankle) back in the starting five, Brunson will resume his usual role off the bench. When coming off the bench this season, he's averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores team-high 21 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Another double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Hands out career-high 11 dimes•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Fills in for Doncic impressively•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Posts season-high 16 points•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Logs 13 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.