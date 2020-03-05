Coach Rick Carlisle indicated Wednesday that Brunson (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brunson is apparently taking part in running and shooting, but he's otherwise fairly limited. The 23-year-old suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder Feb. 22 and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, but he's attempting to recover enough without surgery to retake the court again this season.