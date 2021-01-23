Brunson posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during the 122-117 win against San Antonio on Friday.

Brunson has been on a tear lately and continued that trend in the win Friday. The guard is currently averaging 16 points, three rebounds and four assists in the past three matches. After having an up and down history to start the season, Brunson has finally started to consistently produce. It also helps that he has started the past three matches as well compared to being on the bench most of the season. Nonetheless, Brunson is viable moving forward as long as he receives starting minutes.