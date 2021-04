Brunson logged 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes Friday in a 99-86 win at New York.

Brunson has excelled during this road trip with averages of 17.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds across four games. The road trip will culminate in Washington on Saturday. It gives those looking for fringe options a promising chance to take advantage of someone in blazing form.