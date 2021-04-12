Brunson is averaging 9.0 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field across 27.3 minutes per game over his last three contests.

Brunson continues to play big minutes regularly off the Mavericks' second unit, but the hot shooting he enjoyed of late is beginning to fade away. Regression was always going to be inevitable to some extent for Brunson, who had averaged 17.8 points (on 62.3 percent shooting from the field) during a five-game stretch from March 31 through April 7. Even so, the 24-year-old is still converting at an excellent 52.4 percent rate for the season, so there might be more reality to the stellar form he displayed in the first week of April rather than his most recent three contests.