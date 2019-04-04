Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Could sit vs. Memphis
Brunson may be held out of Friday's game against Memphis for load management purposes.
It sounds like the Mavs haven't made up their mind, but Brunson is on the injury report with a questionable designation, so a more definitive update will likely come after shootaround Friday morning. Luka Doncic (thigh) is also questionable.
