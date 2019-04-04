Brunson may be held out of Friday's game against Memphis for load management purposes.

It sounds like the Mavs haven't made up their mind, but Brunson is on the injury report with a questionable designation, so a more definitive update will likely come after shootaround Friday morning. Luka Doncic (thigh) is also questionable.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...