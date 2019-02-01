Brunson accrued nine points (4-14 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes Thursday against Detroit.

Brunson filled in at point guard for the injured Luka Doncic (ankle), although he figures to head back to a bench role when Doncic returns to health. Brunson hasn't been overly impressive from a scoring perspective so far this year, and he'll finish the month of January averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 13 matchups.