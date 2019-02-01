Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Decent performance in spot start
Brunson accrued nine points (4-14 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes Thursday against Detroit.
Brunson filled in at point guard for the injured Luka Doncic (ankle), although he figures to head back to a bench role when Doncic returns to health. Brunson hasn't been overly impressive from a scoring perspective so far this year, and he'll finish the month of January averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 13 matchups.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Doesn't see floor in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Returns to bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Plays well in Monday's start•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Joins starting five Monday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 12 points in 30 minutes•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...