Brunson (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's "100 percent ready to go" for training camp, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Brunson's second NBA season came to an end shortly before the league-wide shutdown in mid-March after he underwent surgery to repair the torn labrum in his right shoulder. The extended break from basketball coupled with the later start to the 2020-21 campaign appears to have provided Brunson with sufficient time to recover from surgery, so he's not expected to face any limitations when the Mavericks begin their regular-season slate later this month. Brunson will be likely be competing with second-round rookie Tyrell Terry and Trey Burke for playing time on the second unit behind starting guards Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway.