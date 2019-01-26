Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Doesn't see floor in Friday's win
Brunson did not see the court during Friday's 106-101 win over the Pistons.
Brunson was a healthy scratch in this one after earning only four minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers. Dennis Smith has averaged 36.5 minutes across these last two games and Devin Harris has seen 17 minutes in each. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old rookie has mostly been banished to the bench. Barring a trade involving Smith or Rick Carlisle opting to replace Harris, it doesn't seem as though Brunson will benefit much from the absence of J.J. Barea (Achilles), who is out for the rest of the season.
