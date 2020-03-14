Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Brunson won't return this season after undergoing right shoulder surgery earlier Friday, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Brunson was initially deemed out indefinitely after requiring the procedure to address a torn labrum, but Carlisle was able to provide a clearer timeline for the second-year guard's recovery. Even with the current NBA season being suspended and potentially on track to run deeper into the summer than in years past, Carlisle said he doesn't anticipate Brunson to receive full medical clearance until training camp next fall. Brunson will wrap up his sophomore campaign with averages of 8.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game across 57 appearances.