Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Done for season
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle confirmed that Brunson won't return this season after undergoing right shoulder surgery earlier Friday, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Brunson was initially deemed out indefinitely after requiring the procedure to address a torn labrum, but Carlisle was able to provide a clearer timeline for the second-year guard's recovery. Even with the current NBA season being suspended and potentially on track to run deeper into the summer than in years past, Carlisle said he doesn't anticipate Brunson to receive full medical clearance until training camp next fall. Brunson will wrap up his sophomore campaign with averages of 8.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game across 57 appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Remains out vs. Nuggets•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Gets in on-court workout•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Considered week-to-week•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Torn labrum confirmed•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: May have torn labrum•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.