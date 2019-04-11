Brunson managed 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 assists, and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 105-94 loss to the Spurs.

Brunson contributed his third double-double in the season finale, and amassed two in the last three games of 2018-19. Overall the rookie was pretty impressive this year, and there's a good chance he'll begin next season as the primary backup point guard, a role that can be fairly appealing for fantasy purposes given coach Rick Carlisle's penchant for regularly running multi-guard lineups.