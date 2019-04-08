Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Double-double in Sunday's win
Brunson collected 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime win against the Grizzlies.
Brunson returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes and delivered his second career double-double while amassing a career high assist total. Luka Doncic (thigh) missed his second straight matchup, and if the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year also misses Tuesday's tilt versus the Suns, Brunson would likely be in line for an uptick in usage once again.
