Brunson collected 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal in a 128-108 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Brunson recorded a new season-high rebound total which led to his first double-double of the season. The guard played 29 minutes after averaging just 16.6 minutes in his previous three games prior to Wednesday night. The Mavericks had a 15-point lead going into the fourth quarter, and they never looked back which provided Brunson with some additional playing time. Even with the strong performance, Brunson isn't someone to target in fantasy leagues, as he has averaged just 8.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last five games.