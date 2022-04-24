Brunson finished with 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 100-99 loss to Utah.
Luka Doncic returned to action Saturday from a calf injury, and as a result Brunson has his lowest scoring output of the series so far, although he was still plenty productive. The fourth-year guard is averaging 29.8 points, 5.3 boards, 4.5 assists and 2.3 threes so far in the first round, and he should again be a key part of the Mavericks' plans in Game 5 on Monday.
