Brunson scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) across 26 minutes in Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Brunson also contributed a pair of boards and assists. While his scoring didn't drop any jaws, it was enough to rank second on the Mavs (behind Luka Doncic) on a night when most of the team's starters struggled from the field. Brunson is an important part of the Mavs' rotation, but his unexciting numbers this season (11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game) give him minimal value in fantasy.