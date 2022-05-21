Brunson ended with 31 points (11-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 126-117 loss to Golden State in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Seeing Brunson as one of the best players for Dallas shouldn't surprise anyone by now, but the efficiency levels certainly stand out -- he needed only 19 shots to score 31 points while dominating from three-point range. He's now scored 20-plus points in three of his last five playoff appearances.