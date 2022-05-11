Brunson tallied 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in Tuesday's 110-80 loss to Phoenix.

After shooting just 32.1 percent from the field in the first two games of the series, Brunson upped his percentage to 47.3 in the next three contests. The fourth-year guard was the second-leading scorer on a Dallas team that only saw three players reach double figures.