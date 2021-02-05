Brunson recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench during the Mavericks' 147-116 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

After starting a stretch of five games with two starters missing time due to COVID-19 safety and protocols, Brunson has settled back into his role of coming off the bench. Since returning to the bench, Brunson has averaged 14.3 points and also contributed a handful of rebounds and assists each game. He will continue to be a reliable guard in the Mavericks' rotation throughout the rest of this season.