Brunson posted 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

Brunson's production has been up-and-down since the All-Star break, but he's now scored in double figures in four of the last five games, with a pair of 20-plus-point efforts. On the right week, the Villanova product can be a decent streaming option, but his workload tends to fluctuate based on matchups and game script.