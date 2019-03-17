Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Efficient performance in home win
Brunson managed 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Brunson continued his strong stretch of stellar play Saturday, and his contributions were particularly important in the absence of Luka Doncic (knee). The rookie has now scored in double digits for seven straight games, and in 10 of his last 12 overall. He's been doing it with elite-level shooting, as Brunson has now drained 53.3 percent or more of his attempts in four of his last five contests, a sample that includes three games with at least a 60.0 percent success rate. The 22-year-old projects to continue logging plenty of minutes as Dallas looks to lay a foundation for next season.
