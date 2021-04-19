Brunson closed with 20 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 loss to Sacramento.

The Kings basically took production wherever they could find it and this time around, Brunson came to the party. He has been able to carve out a consistent role this season, although the more productive outings tend to come when Luka Doncic is on the sidelines. This wasn't the case against the Kings as Doncic went off for a game-high 37 points. Brunson is fine to stream in but we certainly wouldn't be expecting nights like this all too often.