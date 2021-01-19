Brunson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Though Brunson cleared the NBA's protocol and will be available after missing four games, Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith will remain out. As a result, Brunson will move up to the top unit for the second time this season, after he previously poured in 31 points to go with seven assists in 38 minutes in his other start Jan. 3 versus Chicago. Luka Doncic sat out that contest, however, so Brunson isn't likely to see nearly as much usage this time around.