Play

Brunson is in the starting lineup Tuesday at Oklahoma City.

The 23-year-old played only 32 total minutes across the past three games, but he'll join the starting lineup Tuesday in place of Tim Hardaway (hamstring). Brunson is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 29.8 minutes over seven starts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories