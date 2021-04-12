Brunson will start Monday's game against the 76ers.
While the team is without Kristaps Porzingis (rest) for Monday's game, Brunson should be able to provide some extra offense in his starting role. Brunson hasn't started a game since March 27, when posted 24 points, four assists and two rebounds in a loss to New Orleans.
