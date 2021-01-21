Brunson recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-112 win over the Pacers.

In his second game back from COVID-19 protocols, Brunson put up another strong performance in the starting lineup with Luka Doncic. Brunson is undoubtedly a useful fantasy option when he gets the minutes. In four performances this season where he's seen at least 20 minutes, Brunson is averaging 19.8 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds. However, once Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell -- all COVID-19 protocol absences -- return, Brunson's role could fall by the wayside again.