Brunson registered 31 points (11-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Bulls.

Brunson took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence due to a quad injury and, aside from pacing the Mavericks in this game, he also posted one of the best scoring outputs of his career while showing an accurate touch from the field -- he missed just six of his 17 shots. Brunson could head back to the bench once Doncic returns to action, but he might be in line for an increased usage -- and numbers -- while he remains in the lineup. His next chance to feature will come Monday at Houston.