Brunson is expected to quarantine for at least seven days after he entered the NBA's health and safety protocol Saturday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. "The expectation is that a lot of those things aren't going to resolve quickly," Carlisle said, regarding Brunson's situation. "All of those timeframes you mentioned have validity," after Townsend asked Carlisle if Brunson would remain out for seven, 10 or 14 days.

Brunson, Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith entered the protocol after one of the three reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. If Brunson is determined merely to be a close contact rather than infected by the virus, he'll likely be subject to the shorter quarantine period, while a positive test would likely result in him missing 14 days or longer. Brunson became a hot waiver pickup after he posted 31 points and seven assists in a Jan. 3 spot start against the Bulls, but he saw his playing time fall below 20 minutes in the subsequent two contests after Luka Doncic was cleared to return from a one-game absence.