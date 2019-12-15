Brunson tallied 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes Saturday in the Mavericks' 122-118 overtime loss to the Heat.

With star point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) exiting less than two minutes into the contest and Delon Wright (thigh) being eased back into the mix following a two-game absence, Brunson picked up his most extensive playing time of the season. The second-year player took full advantage, matching or surpassing his season-best output in points and assists while achieving the production efficiently. Considering he opened the second half with the starters, Brunson will occupy a spot with the top unit in Monday's game versus the Bucks, as coach Rick Carlisle suggested after Saturday's contest that Doncic was unlikely to play in Milwaukee after being diagnosed with a moderate right ankle sprain.