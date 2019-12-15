Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Fills in for Doncic impressively
Brunson tallied 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes Saturday in the Mavericks' 122-118 overtime loss to the Heat.
With star point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) exiting less than two minutes into the contest and Delon Wright (thigh) being eased back into the mix following a two-game absence, Brunson picked up his most extensive playing time of the season. The second-year player took full advantage, matching or surpassing his season-best output in points and assists while achieving the production efficiently. Considering he opened the second half with the starters, Brunson will occupy a spot with the top unit in Monday's game versus the Bucks, as coach Rick Carlisle suggested after Saturday's contest that Doncic was unlikely to play in Milwaukee after being diagnosed with a moderate right ankle sprain.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Posts season-high 16 points•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Logs 13 minutes in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Perfect off bench•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 12 in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: To start vs. Cavs•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...