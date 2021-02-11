Brunson scored 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hawks.

Brunson caught fire to score 11 points in the fourth quarter as the team rallied to earn a comeback win. As a result of his strong play, he reached 30 minutes for only the fourth time this season and for the first time since Jan. 23. Brunson has spent the majority of the season coming off the bench, but is averaging a career-best 23.7 minutes, 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 89.8 percent from the free-throw line.