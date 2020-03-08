Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Gets in on-court workout
Brunson (shoulder) completed an on-court workout prior to Sunday's game against the Pacers, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Brunson will miss his eighth straight game Sunday and remains without an official timeline to return from his sprained right shoulder, but his ability to take part in some on-court work can be taken as a positive sign. The Mavericks will likely have a more definitive target date for the guard's return to action once he's able to take part in practice in some capacity.
