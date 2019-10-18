Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Gets starting nod
Brunson (hamstring) is starting Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Brunson had been listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue, but he's good to go Thursday night. He'll start alongside Luka Doncic, Delon Wright, Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber.
