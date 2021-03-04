Brunson registered 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Thunder.

Brunson got the start in place of Luka Doncic (back) and while he was unable to record the 24-point output he delivered earlier this week, he still scored in double digits for the ninth straight game. He is averaging 16.2 points per contest in that span.