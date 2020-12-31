Brunson registered 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Hornets.

Brunson ended as Dallas' second-highest scorer, and he has been a reliable scoring threat for the Mavericks to date. Despite coming off the bench on a regular basis, Brunson has reached the 10-point plateau in three of his first four games of the 2020-21 campaign, though the fact that he played at least 20 minutes for the first time this season should be a positive sign for his upside moving forward.