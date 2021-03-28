Brunson notched 24 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Pelicans.

Brunson has started Dallas' last two games due to Luka Doncic's absences, and he has responded with back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts. Brunson has topped the 15-point mark in two of his last three appearances as well and while he'll move back to the bench sooner than later, he can still be a serviceable fantasy player in most formats due to his scoring ability.