Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Good use of starting opportunity
Brunson (hamstring) went for six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes during the Mavericks' 102-87 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.
Brunson was able to jump back into action after missing Monday's exhibition against the Thunder with his hamstring issue. The second-year guard put together a solid rookie campaign (9.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 21.8 minutes) and averaged 9.8 points (on 53.8 percent shooting), 4.8 assists and 2.2 rebounds across just 14.5 minutes over four preseason games. He's slated to open the season backing up both guard spots, but given the promise he displayed late last season, he could pose a challenge to Delon Wright's starting point guard role as the campaign unfolds.
