Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Hands out career-high 11 dimes
Brunson contributed 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 120-116 win over the Bucks.
Brunson finished with a career high in assists while logging his first double-double in 26 appearances this season. With Luka Doncic (ankle) expected to miss a couple weeks, Brunson will likely have the ball in his hands a lot, as he's a sound decision maker in the pick-and-roll who can create shots for himself and others. Furthermore, Brunson provided this effort against one of the stingiest defensive units in the league, which suggests he could continue producing against the next three opponents (Celtics, 76ers and Raptors), all of which are very solid defensively.
