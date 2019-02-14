Brunson pitched in six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Heat.

Brunson came off the pine with Salah Mejri starting the tilt but the rookie point guard started the second half in place of him. Coach Rick Carlisle often prefers to run smaller lineups featuring multiple ball-handlers, which bodes well for Brunson's odds of becoming a reliable fantasy option across the last 25 games of 2018-19.