Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Hands out four assists in loss
Brunson pitched in six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, and four assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 loss to the Heat.
Brunson came off the pine with Salah Mejri starting the tilt but the rookie point guard started the second half in place of him. Coach Rick Carlisle often prefers to run smaller lineups featuring multiple ball-handlers, which bodes well for Brunson's odds of becoming a reliable fantasy option across the last 25 games of 2018-19.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Pedestrian numbers in start•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Solid performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Decent performance in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Doesn't see floor in Friday's win•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...