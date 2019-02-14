Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Heads to bench Wednesday
Brunson will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat.
After starting the previous six games, Brunson will be replaced by Salah Mejri in the starting lineup for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat. The rationale for the move is unclear, but considering Brunson's heightened role lately, he's a good bet to return to the starting-five after the all-star break.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Pedestrian numbers in start•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Solid performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Decent performance in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Doesn't see floor in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Returns to bench•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...