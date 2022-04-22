Brunson left Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Jazz early with a lower back injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Brunson appeared to get pushed in the back by Royce O'Neale and ended up heading to the locker room with four minutes remaining in the first half. The guard left the court holding his lower back after receiving a technical foul. Expect Trey Burke and Spencer Dinwiddie to see an increased workload until Brunson can return to the court.