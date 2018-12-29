Brunson did not see the floor during Friday's 114-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Brunson was expected to operate in a reserve role with Dennis Smith (wrist) reclaiming his starting spot. However, for the second straight game Brunson was banished to the bench for the entire night, despite the fact that J.J. Barea struggled in this one (six points on seven shots and four dimes versus five turnovers). Brunson had no earned less than 21 minutes while exceeding 30 minutes four times over the previous 10 games, so it was surprising to see him glued to the pine for this home-and-away series against the Pelicans. As such, it's tough to trust Brunson outside of the deepest leagues, though coach Rick Carlisle has always been very willing to roll out multi-guard small-ball lineups. The upcoming home-and-away back-to-back with the defensively dominant Thunder is likely not the best time to bet on Brunson.