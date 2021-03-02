Brunson recorded 24 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 29 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Magic.

Brunson has been a huge weapon off the bench for the Mavericks of late and has scored in double digits in eight straight games, surpassing the 15-point mark in four of those contests. He has attempted 10 or more shots in six of those appearances, meaning he has enough volume of field-goal attempts to believe he should remain a reliable scoring threat moving forward even if he keeps coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.