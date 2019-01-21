Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Joins starting five Monday
Brunson is starting Monday against the Bucks.
Brunson will step into the starting lineup for Monday's contest with Dennis Smith (illness) still sidelined. Smith is expected to return Tuesday, meaning Brunson will likely head back to a reserve role following Monday's spot start. In nine starts this season, Brunson is averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 27.6 minutes.
