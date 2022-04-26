Brunson posted 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 102-77 victory over the Jazz.

Brunson was overshadowed by Luka Doncic (33 points, 13 rebounds, five assists) in the win, but the former was plenty productive with his fifth straight game of 20-plus points in the series. Brunson stepped up in impressive fashion when Doncic was forced to miss the first three games of the matchup due to a calf injury, and he's continued to shine since the All-Star point guard's return, averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists across two contests. No other Maverick scored more than 13 points Monday, emphasizing Brunson's role as the team's No. 2 offensive option when Doncic is on the court.