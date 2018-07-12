Brunson tallied eight points (2-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 summer league loss to the Bulls.

Brunson led the Mavs in assists Wednesday while also committing just one turnover. Selected with the 33rd overall pick in this year's draft, the Villanova product may have trouble seeing significant run with Dallas this season considering the team's backcourt depth.