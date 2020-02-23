Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Leaves after hard fall
Brunson won't return Saturday against the Hawks after spraining his right shoulder on the first play of the game.
Brunson took a hard fall and immediately left for the locker room. It's not yet clear how much time he's expected to miss. Delon Wright should see increased run since Luka Doncic (ankle) is also sidelined.
