Brunson (COVID-19) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Raptors.
Brunson was held out of Sunday's loss to the Bulls, but his absence from the injury report implies that he'll return to availability for the shorthanded Mavs, who will still be without several regulars. Assuming he does play, it'll be Brunson's first action since Jan. 7.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Facing week-long quarantine, at least•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Explodes for 31 points•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Goes for 16 points off bench•