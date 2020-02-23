Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Listed out
Brunson (shoulder) is listed as out for Monday's game against Minnesota.
Brunson dislocated his shoulder Saturday night, and he'll miss at least one game as the Mavs head into a four-game week. The Villanova product said Saturday night that he was able to pop the shoulder back into place, but he's presumably dealing with a fair amount of soreness that could linger.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Suffers dislocated shoulder•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Leaves after hard fall•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Rejoins starting five•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: To bench Wednesday•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.