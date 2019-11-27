Brunson had four points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 114-99 loss to the Clippers.

Brunson has been held to four points or less seven times through 13 appearances in November. He has also earned 20 minutes or more only three times this month, which has made it difficult for Brunson to establish himself as a reliable option for most formats.