Brunson had 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds and eight assists against Denver on Tuesday.

Brunson continued in his role coming off the bench, but he proved to be a strong contributor with a team-high eight assists as the Dallas bench powered the team to a win. With a deep team, Brunson will likely continue to see his playing time fluctuate based on how coach Rick Carlisle feels each match up will play out on a nightly basis.