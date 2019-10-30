Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Logs Eight assists in win
Brunson had 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds and eight assists against Denver on Tuesday.
Brunson continued in his role coming off the bench, but he proved to be a strong contributor with a team-high eight assists as the Dallas bench powered the team to a win. With a deep team, Brunson will likely continue to see his playing time fluctuate based on how coach Rick Carlisle feels each match up will play out on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.